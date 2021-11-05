Today is Friday November 05, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Roberts; Vaccinations for younger kids off to a good start

Posted/updated on: November 5, 2021 at 1:14 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Roberts; Vaccinations for younger kids off to a good startTYLER — With kids aged 5 through 11 now eligible for COVID-19 shots, NET Health’s George Roberts says things are off to a good start at Tyler’s Majesty Event Center, where his troops are ready to see you. He spoke to us late Friday morning, saying almost twenty people had already taken advantage of the new opportunity — and encourages more people to do likewise. Roberts advises you to contact your medical provider if you have any questions about the vaccine. He remains cautiously upbeat about declining COVID numbers in East Texas, continuing to sound the call for everyone to get vaccinated.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design