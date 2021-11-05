Roberts; Vaccinations for younger kids off to a good start

Posted/updated on: November 5, 2021 at 1:14 pm

TYLER — With kids aged 5 through 11 now eligible for COVID-19 shots, NET Health’s George Roberts says things are off to a good start at Tyler’s Majesty Event Center, where his troops are ready to see you. He spoke to us late Friday morning, saying almost twenty people had already taken advantage of the new opportunity — and encourages more people to do likewise. Roberts advises you to contact your medical provider if you have any questions about the vaccine. He remains cautiously upbeat about declining COVID numbers in East Texas, continuing to sound the call for everyone to get vaccinated.

