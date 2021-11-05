Today is Friday November 05, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Update: Smith County road projects

Posted/updated on: November 5, 2021 at 12:46 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Update: Smith County road projectsSMITH COUNTY — Crews get busy Monday on a couple of Smith County road projects, and officials have issued an advisory about an ongoing project. Contractors are scheduled to resume major roadwork Monday on County Road 463, also known as Wood Springs Road, in the Lindale area. Along with that, they’ll begin work Monday on reconstruction of County Road 448, also known as Sky Ranch Road, outside of Lindale. Officials additionally remind you that a portion of Smith County Road 3101, or Barber Road, will remain closed until November 22 for improvements. Click here for more information.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design