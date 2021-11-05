Update: Smith County road projects

Posted/updated on: November 5, 2021 at 12:46 pm

SMITH COUNTY — Crews get busy Monday on a couple of Smith County road projects, and officials have issued an advisory about an ongoing project. Contractors are scheduled to resume major roadwork Monday on County Road 463, also known as Wood Springs Road, in the Lindale area. Along with that, they’ll begin work Monday on reconstruction of County Road 448, also known as Sky Ranch Road, outside of Lindale. Officials additionally remind you that a portion of Smith County Road 3101, or Barber Road, will remain closed until November 22 for improvements. Click here for more information.

