DPS Adds Saturday services for CDLs at select offices

Posted/updated on: November 5, 2021 at 1:12 pm
DPS Adds Saturday Services for CDLs at select officesAUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety has added Saturday appointment availability at select commercial driver license offices for customers needing to apply for, renew, replace, or upgrade their Texas CDL. In East Texas, customers can go to offices in Canton and Kilgore. Participating offices will offer a limited number of appointments on Nov. 6, 13, and 20. Click this link for a full list of the offices, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Customers wishing to make Saturday appointments will need to book an appointment for a specific day and time. You can do that by clicking here. Upon arrival at the driver license office, customers can check in at the kiosk inside or from their mobile device. Customers can only check in up to 30 minutes before their appointment time.



