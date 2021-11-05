East Texas man pleads guilty to distributing bomb making instructions to undercover agent

Posted/updated on: November 5, 2021 at 9:07 am

MARSHALL — An East Texas man pleaded guilty on Thursday to distribution of information relating to explosives and destructive devices. According to our news partner KETK, Beau Daniel Merryman, 20, of Jefferson, had online conversations with undercover FBI employees between September and October 2019. Merryman gave officials detailed instructions on how they could make improvised explosive devices, such as pipe bombs and pressure-cooker bombs. He also stated that the IEDs should be used to target federal law enforcement and critical infrastructure, like electrical substations, which are high-voltage electric system facilities. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the pre-sentence investigation is finished by the U.S. Probation Office.

