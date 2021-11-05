Today is Friday November 05, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


East Texas man pleads guilty to distributing bomb making instructions to undercover agent

Posted/updated on: November 5, 2021 at 9:07 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


East Texas man pleads guilty to distributing bomb making instructions to undercover agentMARSHALL — An East Texas man pleaded guilty on Thursday to distribution of information relating to explosives and destructive devices. According to our news partner KETK, Beau Daniel Merryman, 20, of Jefferson, had online conversations with undercover FBI employees between September and October 2019. Merryman gave officials detailed instructions on how they could make improvised explosive devices, such as pipe bombs and pressure-cooker bombs. He also stated that the IEDs should be used to target federal law enforcement and critical infrastructure, like electrical substations, which are high-voltage electric system facilities. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the pre-sentence investigation is finished by the U.S. Probation Office.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design