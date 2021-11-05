Report: Chris Evans to be named ‘﻿People﻿”s next Sexiest Man Alive

Marvel Studios

The time has come once again for People magazine to crown its new "Sexiest Man Alive." While an official announcement is forthcoming, an alleged leak claims that the publication has already decided who will succeed their current champion, Michael B. Jordan.

Page Six claims that Marvel star Chris Evans is the next Sexiest Man Alive and said they've heard the news from "multiple sources."

Those same sources claim that the 40-year-old actor was supposed to take home the title last year, but the timing wasn't that great considering his September 2020 faux pas concerning scantily clad photos Evans accidentally shared to his Instagram -- which resulted in a media frenzy and proved just how fast fans can take a screenshot.

But, according to insiders, the incident did not influence People's decision to ultimately hand the crown to Jordan.

The official "Sexiest Man Alive" announcement is expected next week.

