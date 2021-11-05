Today is Friday November 05, 2021
Rioter who bragged she wouldn’t go to jail gets prison term

Posted/updated on: November 5, 2021 at 7:01 am
FRISCO (AP) — A Texas real estate agent who bragged she wasn’t going to jail for storming the U.S. Capitol because she is white, has blond hair and good job has been sentenced to two months behind bars. The judge who sentenced Jennifer Leigh Ryan on Thursday questioned whether she is remorseful. While some rioters sentenced for the same misdemeanor conviction have received only probation or home confinement, prosecutors sought incarceration for Ryan. They said the Frisco, Texas, resident has shown a lack of candor and remorse for her actions. Ryan said she was sorry. She is the 10th person charged in the riot to get a jail or prison sentence.

 



