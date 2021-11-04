LeBron James to miss ‘at least one week’ because of abdominal strain

By DAVE MCMENAMIN

LOS ANGELES — Lakers superstar LeBron James is expected to miss “at least one week” because of an abdominal strain, a source told ESPN on Thursday.

James has already been ruled out by the team for Thursday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and another source familiar with the injury told ESPN that the Lakers’ medical staff “wants to take their time” with James’ recovery.

The 19-year veteran, who turns 37 next month, has already missed two of the Lakers’ first eight games through their 5-3 start to the season.

James aggravated the injury, which the team is calling a rectus abdominis strain, in Tuesday’s 119-117 win over the Houston Rockets, sources told ESPN.

He is averaging 24.8 points on 46.7% shooting — his lowest percentage since his rookie year — along with 7 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Los Angeles travels to Portland to play the Trail Blazers on Saturday, followed by home games against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, Miami Heat on Wednesday and Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

