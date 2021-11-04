Today is Thursday November 04, 2021
Property tax statements mailed out

Posted/updated on: November 4, 2021 at 5:17 pm
Property tax statements mailed outTYLER — The Smith County Tax Office has mailed out 177,175 property tax statements, according to a Thursday news release. Officials say payments can be made more easily than ever this year. Scanning the QR code on your statement will take you directly to the payment page on your account. “I think it will be a game changer in how people pay their property taxes,” Smith County Tax Assessor-Collector Gary Barber said in the news release. If you have not yet received your property tax statement, contact the Tax Office at 903-590-2920. Click here for more information.



