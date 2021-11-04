Today is Thursday November 04, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘The Boys’ posts gag reel of Jack Quaid doing a terrible job of being unconscious

Posted/updated on: November 4, 2021 at 3:15 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Amazon Studios

Season three of the Emmy-nominated superhero skewing series The Boys has wrapped, and all involved have a reason to smile -- in fact, co-star Jack Quaid was way ahead of them.

The producers of the Amazon series just posted a gag reel from the second season of the show, and it consists of one single scene that a giggly Quaid messed up over and over again. 

All he had to do was pretend to be unconscious in a hospital bed, after his character Hughie had suffered a serious injury. But his co-stars Karl Urban and Erin Moriarity ad-libbing about Hughie had Quaid figuratively in stitches, while Hughie was literally in stitches. 

It didn't help that Urban's Billy Butcher was trying to tell Moriarity's Annie/Starlight about Hughie's child-like grooming habits, including his need to apply the diaper cream Desitin to his behind.

Butcher's trademark use of nearly non-stop profanity didn't make it any easier for Quaid to keep a straight face, and even after they gave up trying to have Quaid in focus, Urban's ad-libbing the sensitive details proved too much for his co-stars.

"Wow, @jackquaid92 takes his job WAY too seriously," the post reads.

A release date for season 3 of The Boys has not yet been revealed.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Boys (@theboystv)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design