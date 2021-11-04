UT Health East Texas to provide COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11

Posted/updated on: November 4, 2021 at 4:57 pm

TYLER — Following the CDC’s approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, UT Health East Texas is prepared to begin administering vaccines to children starting Friday. Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines will be offered without an appointment from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at UT Health East Texas Physicians North Campus Tyler – Family Medicine, located on the second floor of the Riter Center on US Highway 271. The vaccine is one third the dose of what is given to those 12 and older, and it is administered as a two-dose series, three weeks apart.

