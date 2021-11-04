Murder trial delayed in Smith County shooting

Posted/updated on: November 4, 2021 at 1:56 pm

TYLER — An Arlington man accused of shooting his boyfriend near Tyler State Park after finding child porn on his phone has had his trial delayed due to being quarantined twice for COVID-19. According to our news partner KETK, 52-year-old Robert Price earlier rejected multiple plea deals from prosecutors. Price allegedly shot and killed 32-year-old Nathaniel Snell in July 2020 after finding the pornography. The shooting happened at State Park Gas Station on FM 14. The next proceeding in the case is set for December 6, but it was not immediately clear if a hearing would be conducted on that date or if the trial would begin.

