Today is Thursday November 04, 2021
Some Lindale ISD campuses evacuated due to gas leak

Posted/updated on: November 4, 2021 at 1:31 pm
Some Lindale ISD campuses evacuated due to gas leakLINDALE — Lindale ISD evacuated several campuses due to a gas leak Thursday. According to our news partner KETK, College Street Elementary, Lindale Early Childhood Center, and Alternate Education Program students and staff were all evacuated to the LISD Performing Arts Center. Buses have been taking people to and from the PAC. “We plan on having all students and staff return to campus as soon as the gas leak is fixed and we get the okay from local authorities,” Lindale ISD said in a statement. School hours are still normal and LISD asks that parents not pick up their children from the PAC. LISD reported earlier Thursday morning that the city hit a gas line near College Street, which prompted two nearby campuses to keep all students and staff indoors. They then decided to evacuate the campuses to the PAC.



