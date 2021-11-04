Today is Thursday November 04, 2021
“Tiger King” Joe Exotic says he has “aggressive cancer”

Posted/updated on: November 4, 2021 at 12:47 pm
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – The man known as “Tiger King,” who gained fame in a Netflix documentary following his conviction for trying to hire someone to kill an animal rights activist, says he has cancer. Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, says in a Twitter post Wednesday that a biopsy of his prostate revealed the “aggressive cancer.” The former Oklahoma zookeeper was sentenced to 22 years in prison after being convicted for violating federal wildlife laws and a failed murder-for-hire plot targeting rival Carol Baskin, who runs a rescue sanctuary for big cats in Florida. A federal appeals court in Denver earlier this year ordered that he be resentenced to a shorter term. He’s being held at a federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas.



