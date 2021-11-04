Dakota Johnson on allegations against her former costars and if ﻿’Fifty Shades of Grey’ affected her career

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Dakota Johnson is commenting on the allegations against some of her former co-stars.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress, who has worked alongside Johnny Depp, Armie Hammer and Shia LaBeouf -- all of whom have had allegations of misconduct lodged against them -- said she never had a problem with them.

"I never experienced that firsthand from any of those people," Johnson said. "I had an incredible time working with them."

Making note of cancel culture and how her former co-stars may not have the opportunity to return to their acting careers, Johnson added, "I feel sad for the loss of great artists. I feel sad for people needing help and perhaps not getting it in time. I feel sad for anyone who was harmed or hurt. It’s just really sad."

"I do believe that people can change. I want to believe in the power of a human being to change and evolve and get help and help other people," she continued. "I think there’s definitely a major overcorrection happening. But I do believe that there’s a way for the pendulum to find the middle."

"The way that studios have been run up until now, and still now, is behind," Johnson went on. "It is such an antiquated mindset of what movies should be made, who should be in them, how much people should get paid, what equality and diversity look like. Sometimes the old school needs to be moved out for the new school to come in."

"But, yeah, cancel culture is such a f****** downer. I hate that term," Johnson concluded.

