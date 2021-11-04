Joe Exotic says “aggressive cancer” is back, wants out of prison

Tiger King star Joe Exotic has revealed that he has "aggressive cancer."

The unfortunate news was shared on Joe's Instagram and featured a picture of the handwritten note he wrote to fans, dated October 27.

The note reads, "Everyone, It is with a sad face that I have to tell you the doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer, I am still waiting on the results from other test as well."

Exotic goes on to say that he doesn't want "pity," though he says he's sure his nemesis, Carole Baskin, will "have her own party over this." What Joe does want is to be released from prison, where he is currently serving a 22-year sentence for violating wildlife laws, and also for the failed murder-for-hire plots against Baskin.

"What I need is the world to be my voice to be released, they have the proof I DID NOT DO THIS!" he wrote. "And there is no reason for the district attorney to drag this out, So I can go home and get treatment on my own or enjoy what life I have left with my loved ones! Say a prayer everyone & be my voice."

