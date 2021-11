Big Sandy ISD cancels classes following water main break

Posted/updated on: November 4, 2021 at 7:56 am

BIG SANDY — The City of Big Sandy is currently under a boil water notice and all classes have been canceled after a water line main break late Wednesday night. According to our news partner KETK, the school district said in a brief statement that they do not have enough water bottles to hydrate all students throughout the day. They hope to be able to hold school on Friday.

