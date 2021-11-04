No student injuries following wreck involving school bus

Posted/updated on: November 4, 2021 at 8:34 am

SMITH COUNTY — A Bullard ISD bus was involved in a crash with a pickup truck, according to a brief DPS statement Thursday morning. According to our news partner KETK, the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 155 and FM 2661 in Smith County. The district said that there were two students on board bus #28 at the time of the collision, but they were not injured. EMS workers were at the scene assisting the driver. A second bus was sent to continue the morning route.

