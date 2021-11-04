Today is Thursday November 04, 2021
Notice sent to Tyler Legacy parents after rumor of shooting threat

Posted/updated on: November 4, 2021 at 7:49 am
TYLER — Tyler Legacy High School sent out a message to parents Wednesday stating that despite vague online rumors of a school shooting threat, there does not appear to be a danger to the campus at this time. According to our news partner KETK, a Snapchat post suggested there would be a school shooting, but Tyler Legacy Principal Kristen Walls said in the statement that the post in question does not refer to Tyler Legacy, nor does it appear to have originated from a Legacy student. The post does not mention any particular school in Tyler or the state of Texas.

The statement said that anytime they investigate a potential threat, they increase security on campus. TISD spokeswoman Jennifer Hines said that they are investigating to the fullest extent. Parents who wish to pick their child up for the day should follow standard protocols to do so and will need to come to the front office to check out their students. TISD said they will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.



