US ambassador cites “serious concerns” on Mexico energy bill

Posted/updated on: November 4, 2021 at 4:24 am
MEXICO CITY (AP) – The U.S. ambassador to Mexico says his country has “serious concerns” about the Mexican government’s attempts to limit competition in the electrical power sector. Ambassador Ken Salazar said Wednesday that he met with Mexican officials to discuss a proposed constitutional change to restrict the market share of private power generators and favor Mexico’s state-owned utility company. Previously, a group of U.S. legislators from Texas voiced their own concerns over President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s proposal, which faces an uphill battle in the Mexican Congress. Salazar wrote in his Twitter account that “I expressed the serious concerns of the USA,” adding that “we agreed to continue the dialogue in the coming days.”



