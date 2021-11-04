Today is Thursday November 04, 2021
Foes of death penalty offer spiritual support at executions

Posted/updated on: November 4, 2021 at 4:24 am
NEW YORK (AP) – The American Civil Liberties Union is often at odds with conservative religious groups – for example when they argue that religious freedom gives them the right to discriminate against LGBTQ people. But there’s an issue before the Supreme Court that unites the ACLU and conservative faith groups. They’re arguing against a Texas policy barring spiritual advisers from praying aloud or laying hands on a condemned inmate whom they’ve accompanied to an execution. Among those joining the ACLU’s brief is a Catholic nun who strongly opposes the death penalty. Yet she is grateful she could pray for two men at their executions in federal prison last year.



