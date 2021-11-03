Today is Wednesday November 03, 2021
Voters back rights for elderly visits, eating and clean air

Posted/updated on: November 3, 2021 at 4:52 pm
AUSTIN (AP) – Voters in Texas have pushed back against pandemic restrictions on nursing home visits and worship services. A pair of constitutional amendments approved Tuesday would prohibit government officials from limiting religious services or preventing nursing home residents from having visitors. Both passed with significant support, about a year after some officials had imposed restrictions to try to slow the spread of COVID-19. Voters elsewhere also approved new constitutional rights. A successful Maine amendment creates the nation’s first right to grow and eat food. In New York, voters passed an amendment establishing a right to clean air and water.



