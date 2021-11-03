Today is Wednesday November 03, 2021
NET Health has COVID-19 vaccines for younger kids

Posted/updated on: November 3, 2021 at 4:24 pm
NET Health has COVID-19 vaccines for younger kids TYLER — The Pfizer COVID vaccine is fully approved for ages 5 through 11 and is being provided by NET Health at the Majesty Event Center on West Bow Street in Tyler. The clinic is open 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. In making the announcement Wednesday, NET Health officials asked that you bring your health insurance card when you come to receive your COVID vaccine. “Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine is a different product than its vaccine for adolescents and adults,” says Dr. Paul McGaha, Smith County Medical Authority, in a news release. “The adolescent/adult Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine should not be used to vaccinate individuals five to 11 years of age.” Click here for more details.



