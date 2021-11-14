Today is Sunday November 14, 2021
Police department seeks input on re-accreditation

Posted/updated on: November 14, 2021 at 12:57 pm
Police department seeks input on re-accreditationTYLER — The Tyler Police Department is scheduled for a virtual on-site assessment for re-accreditation, to be administered by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA). According to a notice on the department’s Facebook page, the assessment is one part of the voluntary national accreditation program that requires law enforcement agencies to comply with professional standards in four basic areas. As part of the virtual on-site assessment, agency employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments at a public information session to be held Tuesday, November 16, at 5:30 p.m. The public and agency employees are also invited to offer comments by calling 903-595-7207 on Monday, November 15, between the 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Click here for more information. The notice was posted at approximately 1:18 p.m. November 2.



