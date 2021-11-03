Halle Berry teases “all female” ‘Bruised’ soundtrack featuring Cardi B, H.E.R., Saweetie and more

Talk about girl power! Halle Berry just shared that the soundtrack for her upcoming Netflix film, Bruised, will be the first "all female" project.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, Berry shared a screenshot of an interview she did with Variety regarding the effort, and wrote, "SURPRISE! Can’t wait for the world to finally experience my dream come true - the first all female Hip-hop project, the music of Bruised, featuring [Cardi B] [Saweetie] [H.E.R.] [City Girls] [Young M.A] [Flo Milli] [Latto] and more! [fire emoji] these ladies killed it! Project drops Nov. 19."

"I can’t wait to show it," the 55-year-old actress raved to Variety. "I have to tell you, one of the things I’m most excited about is the title song that H.E.R. sang… and she killed it," Berry added. "So I can’t wait to share with everyone and am super excited."

In addition to the A-list artists already mentioned in Berry's social media post, the soundtrack, which was executive-produced by the actress and Cardi, also features appearances from Baby Tate, Dream Doll, Erica Banks, Rapsody, and Big Bottle Wyanna.

The first single off the record will be from Yung Miami and JT, who make up the rap duo City Girls. It's set to be released on Friday, November 5 and is featured during a "key sequence" of the film.

The full Bruised soundtrack will be available November 19, with the film hitting Netflix November 24.

