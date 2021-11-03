Today is Wednesday November 03, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Jennifer Lopez recreates “All I Have” for Coach campaign

Posted/updated on: November 3, 2021 at 10:22 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ABC

Jennifer Lopez is still Jenny from the Block, and she proved it by recreating her "All I Have" video for a Coach collaboration. 

The ad starts out with the scene from Lopez's 2002 video as she hurriedly packs and heads out into the cold and snow-filled New York streets. As the video continues, it cuts to the 2021 version of her walking down the street carrying a host of Coach bags, just as she did in the original -- but with the latest styles, of course. 

The recreation is part of the "Give a Little Love" campaign for Coach, which Lopez has been the face of since 2019. 

"All I Have," which features LL Cool J and was released on December 14, 2002, was JLo's second single off of her third studio album, This Is Me... Then. The song was a huge hit, reaching number one on the Billboard charts and remaining there for four weeks. 

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design