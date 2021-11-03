Striking John Deere workers vote against tentative new contract
Posted/updated on: November 2, 2021 at 10:05 pm
(NEW YORK) -- Members of the United Auto Workers Union voted Tuesday against a tentative agreement that would have ended the ongoing strike of more than 10,000 John Deere workers.
The vote came up 55% against and 45% in favor, according to the UAW. This is the second time the union has rejected a tentative contract offer.
"The strike against John Deere and company will continue as we discuss next steps with the company," the UAW said in a statement. "Pickets will continue and any updates will be provided through the local union."
Earlier news of a tentative deal, which would have given approximately double the wage increase compared the previously rejected offer that kicked off the strike on Oct. 14, came as unique labor market conditions have resulted in workers wielding new power as the pandemic wanes.
An apparent shortage of workers accepting low-wage jobs has left many major companies reeling for staff and has been linked to the spate of strikes that have rocked the private sector in recent weeks. The labor crunch -- combined with recent record-high rates of people quitting their jobs and record-high job openings, per Bureau of Labor Statistics data -- have resulted in workers gaining new leverage as they seek to bargain for better pay or working conditions.