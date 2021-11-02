Jason Sudeikis, Rosario Dawson, Martin Sheen and more sign onto charity reading of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

Posted/updated on: November 2, 2021 at 4:43 pm

TEAFC

Ted Lasso Emmy winner Jason Sudeikis, The Mandalorian's Rosario Dawson, and Star Wars star Mark Hamill are taking part in an all-star virtual reading of the holiday classic It’s a Wonderful Life, benefiting The Ed Asner Family Center (TEAFC), a charity dedicated to helping people with special needs and their families.

This year, Sudeikis will play Jimmy Stewart's role of George Bailey, while his real-life uncle, Cheers alum George Wendt, will play George's forgetful Uncle Billy.

Asner, who died in August, participated in last year's event, which featured SNL's Pete Davidson as George Bailey.

This year's one-night-only event, hosted again by Tom Bergeron, also features Martin Sheen, Mandy Patinkin, Lou Diamond Phillips, Futurama's Phil Lamarr, Ron Funches, Ed Harris and more.

The event, in partnership with Turner Classic Movies and sponsored by MeTV, takes place Sunday, December 5, 2021, at 8 a.m. Eastern time. For a minimum donation of $25, you can stream the virtual table read performance, but commemorative artwork and will also be available at TEAFC.org/wonderful.

Matt Asner, son of Ed Asner & Co-Founder of The Ed Asner Family Center, said of the event, "My father's passing has left an indescribable hole in my heart. For our annual fundraising gala this year, I want to honor my father's legacy as both a legendary actor and a staunch advocate for people of all abilities."

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back