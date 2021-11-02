Roberts: News still mixed on COVID-19

Posted/updated on: November 2, 2021 at 4:22 pm

TYLER — Continued declines in COVID-19 numbers are making NET Health’s George Roberts breathe a little easier — but his ongoing call continues for more vaccinations. According to Roberts, there are still too many eligible people who haven’t been vaccinated: fifty per cent in Smith County, with low numbers in other counties too. Roberts adds that as before, 90-plus per cent of COVID patients in area hospitals have not been vaccinated. He also says close to 100 per cent of patients who have died of COVID in area hospitals didn’t get their shots. Roberts again draws attention to the abundant opportunities for vaccinations around the area. Check the “Coronavirus update” item on this website for more information.

