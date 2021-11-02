‘Simpsons’ stars pal around with Disney icons in upcoming short for Disney+ Day

Posted/updated on: November 2, 2021 at 1:21 pm

Disney+

While The Simpsons has poked fun at Disney over the years before ABC News' parent company bought 20th Century Fox, Bart, Homer and company will soon be appearing with their synergistic siblings in a new short.

As part of Disney+ Day celebrations on November 12, the streaming service will debut The Simpsons in Plusaversary, the third in a series of Simpsons shorts that can be found on Disney+.

This time around, the residents of Springfield will be attending a Disney+ party, and everyone from across the streaming service are invited...except Homer.

A promotional image posted at Disney+'s social media pages shows Homer and Goofy gabbing at Moe's Tavern.

This is the third crossover short featuring "Our Favorite Family" and Disney properties, including the previously released Maggie Simpson in the Star Wars-centered The Force Awakens from Its Nap and the Marvel-themed The Good, The Bart, and The Loki, which featured the voice of Loki himself, Tom Hiddleston.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back