Austin leaders denounce string of antisemitic actions

Posted/updated on: November 2, 2021 at 4:25 am

AUSTIN (AP) – Austin leaders gathered to demonstrate solidarity with the city’s Jewish community after a string of antisemitic incidents over the past two weeks. The nonprofit Interfaith Action of Central Texas organized the Monday demonstration a day after a fire that investigators believe was deliberately set caused $25,000 in damage to the main entrance of Congregation Beth Israel’s synagogue. No injuries or arrests have been reported. Anti-Defamation League-Austin also says about a dozen people unfurled an antisemitic banner from an overpass on the heavily traveled North MoPac Boulevard and displayed similar posters in the East Sixth Street entertainment area on Oct. 23.

