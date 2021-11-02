Today is Tuesday November 02, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Radio host gets 3 life prison terms for bilking listeners

Posted/updated on: November 2, 2021 at 4:25 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


FORT WORTH (AP) – A Texas radio host has been sentenced to three life prison sentences for a Ponzi scheme in which he bilked elderly listeners out of millions of dollars. A judge in Fort Worth also added a 30-year prison term Monday for William Neil “Doc” Gallagher for his guilty pleas. The sentences are to be served concurrently. The prosecutor called Gallagher “one of the worst offenders” she had ever seen. More than a dozen seniors testified during a three-hour court hearing about losing anywhere from $50,000 to $600,000 invested in the Gallagher Financial Group. Gallagher already had been sentenced to 25 years in prison in a separate but similar case brought against him in nearby Dallas.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design