Today is Tuesday November 02, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Judge: No new trial for Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed

Posted/updated on: November 2, 2021 at 4:24 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) – A judge has recommended no new trial for Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed. His supporters include some lawmakers and celebrities who point to evidence they say raises serious doubts about his guilt. Reed was condemned for the 1996 killing of 19-year-old Stacey Stites. Prosecutors say Reed raped and strangled Stites as she went to work in the rural community of Bastrop. Reed says he’s innocent. The 53-year-old alleges that Stites’ fiance, former police officer Jimmy Fennell, killed her because she was having an affair with Reed. Fennell has denied killing Stites. A judge ruled Sunday that Reed “has not proven by clear and convincing evidence that he is actually innocent.”



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design