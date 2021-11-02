Today is Tuesday November 02, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texas governor adopts lawmaker’s probe of books in schools

Posted/updated on: November 2, 2021 at 4:23 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has joined a conservative Republican lawmaker’s campaign to investigate books that cover race, gender identity and sexual orientation in public schools. State Rep. Matt Krause of Fort Worth, who chairs the House General Investigating Committee, has written to the state education agency and local school officials to find which of a list of more than 800 books the schools possess, where they are kept and how they were paid for. Abbott on Monday warned the Texas Association of School Boards that parents are worried that schools expose students to unspecified “pornography or other inappropriate content.” Many of the books on the list were written by women, people of color and LGBTQ writers and cover topics including teen pregnancy and abortion.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design