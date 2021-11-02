Titans RB Derrick Henry to undergo foot surgery

Posted/updated on: November 1, 2021 at 6:27 pm

By ESPN.com

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry will have surgery Tuesday morning on his injured right foot, and coach Mike Vrabel said the Tennessee Titans are not putting a timeline on when he will return.

Henry had tests Monday to check the severity of the injury after he finished Sunday’s 34-31 overtime win in Indianapolis.

Vrabel said he knows Henry will do everything possible to work himself back to help the Titans (6-2).

“Whenever that is, that’s when it’ll be,” Vrabel said. “I know that he’ll be around our team as soon as he can. I know that’s important to him. I know that’ll be important to our team. We will have to move on. We’ll have to move on, unfortunately, without him here in the short term and not look back.”

Sources tell ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Henry is expected to miss the rest of the season. Adrian Peterson, 36, who is fifth on the league’s career rushing list, is initially being signed to the Titans’ practice squad with the expectation he will be added to active roster, a source told Schefter.

Later Monday, the Titans placed Henry on injured reserve, opening up a roster spot on their 53-man roster.

Last week, the Titans placed backup running back Darrynton Evans on injured reserve, losing him for the season to a knee injury. The Titans also have running backs Jeremy McNichols and Dontrell Hilliard on the roster.

Henry, the two-time NFL rushing champ, went to the bench early in Sunday’s game. He was shown on TV with his right shoe off and talking to trainers with 6 minutes, 3 seconds left in the first quarter before he returned. Henry finished with 28 carries for 68 yards and a 2.4-yard average, which was his lowest this season. He played 54 of the 73 offensive snaps.

The 2020 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year did not talk to reporters after the game.

Henry leads the NFL with 937 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns. He also has a league-high 219 rushes, well ahead of the second-leading rusher, Joe Mixon of Cincinnati (137).

Henry is the biggest reason the Titans own the AFC’s best record, having won four in a row.

“If anybody can come back, it would be Derrick,” Vrabel said.

Ryan Tannehill threw three touchdown passes Sunday against the Colts to reach 10 passing TDs this season. Henry had his 10 TD runs through the first seven games.

The Titans visit the Los Angeles Rams (7-1) on Sunday night.

Henry became the eighth man in NFL history to run for at least 2,000 yards last season, with 2,027 yards on a career-high 378 carries. The 2015 Heisman Trophy winner and two-time Pro Bowl running back had a combined 386 carries in the 2019 season and playoffs.

The Titans are fourth in the NFL in rushing yards per game, averaging 147.6 yards. That has helped them rank second in the league in possession time per game — they average 32 minutes, 49 seconds.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

