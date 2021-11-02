Robert Durst indicted on murder of first wife, Kathleen

Posted/updated on: November 1, 2021 at 6:50 pm

iStock/nirat

(NEW YORK) -- A grand jury indicted Robert Durst on a second-degree murder charge Monday in connection with the 1982 death of his first wife, Kathleen Durst.

Westchester County prosecutors charged the real estate heir with murder last month, shortly after he was sentenced to life in prison for the 2000 murder of his assistant, Susan Berman.

Robert Durst allegedly murdered Berman because he feared she would disclose details of Kathleen Durst's death, investigators said.

Kathleen Durst's body has not been located, despite numerous searches, since her disappearance on Jan. 31, 1982 in South Salem, New York. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah said her office's cold case bureau has been working diligently on the investigation into her death for over 10 months.

"For nearly four decades there has been a great deal of speculation about this case, much of it fueled by Robert Durst's own highly publicized statements," Rocah said in a statement. "An indictment is a crucial step in the process of holding wrongdoers accountable for their actions."

A warrant by the Westchester DA's office has been issued for Robert Durst's arrest. His attorneys couldn't be reached for immediate comment.

The 78-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 and was put on a ventilator, according to his attorney Dick DeGuerin. He was discharged from the hospital last week and transferred to a California prison's medical facility.

Robert Durst appeared frail during his murder trial in Los Angeles and sat in a wheelchair during his sentencing.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back