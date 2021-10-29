Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield to start Sunday vs. Pittsburgh

Posted/updated on: October 29, 2021 at 7:03 pm

By JAKE TROTTER

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield will start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski announced Friday.

Mayfield sat out last week’s game against the Denver Broncos after aggravating a torn labrum injury to his non-throwing shoulder he suffered in Week 2. But after a game off, Mayfield said the inflammation in that left shoulder, which now includes a fracture, was “noticeably better.”

As a result, Mayfield took the starter’s snaps over backup Case Keenum in practice all week while wearing a shoulder harness underneath his shoulder pads.

“Medically, he’s ready to go,” Stefanski said of Mayfield. “Baker feels that he’s ready and ready to help this team win.”

Mayfield initially suffered the shoulder injury on Sept. 19 against the Houston Texans while attempting to tackle a defender after an interception.

He continued to play through the injury. But then on Oct. 17 against Arizona, Mayfield’s left shoulder was driven into the ground by Cardinals pass-rusher J.J. Watt. Mayfield didn’t miss a snap that game. But the inflammation was too great in Mayfield’s shoulder for him to play on a short week last Thursday against the Broncos. Keenum got the start instead, and the Browns went on to defeat Denver 17-14.

“I said it last week, if I feel like I’m not able to be close to 100 percent and be able to help this team and if I’m in a situation where I’m going to hurt the team, I’m not going to go.” Mayfield said Wednesday. “I think you guys know how I am. I want to be out there playing.”

