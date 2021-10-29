Today is Friday October 29, 2021
Two banks merge to become Cadence Bank in 9 southern states

Posted/updated on: October 29, 2021 at 4:25 pm
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) – Two banks with branches in the southern U.S. say they have completed their merger. The announcement came Friday. Cadence Bancorporation merged into BancorpSouth Bank. The surviving company is named Cadence Bank. BancorpSouth Bank and Cadence Bank will continue operating under their old brands until they finish integrating their systems. That’s expected in late 2022. The company says customers should not see immediate changes and should continue using their current bank cards, checks and other services. Cadence says it is becoming the sixth-largest bank headquartered in its nine-state footprint. It operates in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas.



