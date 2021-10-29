Today is Friday October 29, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Greenbriar Road reopened after bridge replacement

Posted/updated on: October 29, 2021 at 4:21 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Greenbriar Road reopened after bridge replacementSMITH COUNTY — Greenbriar Road (CR 1125) is back open as of Friday afternoon. Smith County Road and Bridge projected that the bridge project would be done by the end of October. After some delays, only guardrail work and other finishing touches remain to be done, according to a news release. Contractors have been working since July on the new bridge at Butler Creek, which was widened and lengthened. The project was done by Stateline Construction LLC, and is part of the Smith County Road and Bridge Phase 1 Bond Project.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design