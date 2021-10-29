Greenbriar Road reopened after bridge replacement

Posted/updated on: October 29, 2021 at 4:21 pm

SMITH COUNTY — Greenbriar Road (CR 1125) is back open as of Friday afternoon. Smith County Road and Bridge projected that the bridge project would be done by the end of October. After some delays, only guardrail work and other finishing touches remain to be done, according to a news release. Contractors have been working since July on the new bridge at Butler Creek, which was widened and lengthened. The project was done by Stateline Construction LLC, and is part of the Smith County Road and Bridge Phase 1 Bond Project.

