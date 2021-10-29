Today is Friday October 29, 2021
City working on traffic signals

Posted/updated on: October 29, 2021 at 1:47 pm
City working on traffic signalsTYLER — The city of Tyler kicks off a couple of traffic signal projects Monday. Traffic Operations staff will begin vehicle detection upgrades at 17 intersections. Work is planned to occur daily between 8:30 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and is anticipated to be completed by the end of the week. Drivers can anticipate various lane closures at intersections throughout the week for short durations. Click here for more details. The city will also be setting nine downtown traffic signals to red flashing lights for 24 hours a day as a pilot program for the month of November. The program will serve as a trial period to collect feedback from the community. You can go to this link for more information on that project.



