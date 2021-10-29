Roberts: COVID-19 numbers encouraging, but vaccination numbers still low

TYLER — COVID-19 continues to decline in East Texas, and NET Health’s George Roberts is upbeat about that news. But he cautions that one number is still disappointing: the vaccination figure, with just 50 per cent of eligible people in Smith County fully inoculated. Numerous vaccine availabilities remain in East Texas. Roberts adds that he’s pleased with initial response to the newly-approved booster shots. Check the “Coronavirus update” story on this website for additional information.

