Will Agatha Harkness get her own ﻿’WandaVision﻿’ spinoff? Star Kathryn Hahn weighs in

Posted/updated on: October 29, 2021 at 1:00 pm

Marvel Studios

With the Marvel Cinematic Universe expanding further into television, fans are hopeful that the MCU is brewing up a WandaVision spinoff series about Agatha Harkness, who was played by standout star Kathryn Hahn.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Emmy-nominated actress was asked if everyone's favorite nosy neighbor will be getting her last laugh on the Disney+ streaming service. But all Hahn was willing to part with was, "Anything can happen."

"Listen, I don't even know if there is such a thing as a WandaVision spinoff," she continued, referencing reports from earlier this month that one was underway. "All I can say is, I love Agatha and, as we know, anything can happen in Marvel. So who knows."

Reports of a potential spinoff sparked in early October when Deadline seemingly confirmed a show about Agatha Harkness was in the works.

Fans remain hopeful the rumors are true, citing the character's rich comic history. Agatha made her debut 51 years ago in the 1970 comic book Fantastic Four #94 -- giving showrunners plenty of material to translate onto the small screen, and maybe even the big screen.

It is rumored that Agatha will make her movie debut soon, with fans speculating about a possible Agatha cameo in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness because it features Scarlet Witch, played by WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen, as a main character.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back