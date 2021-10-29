Today is Friday October 29, 2021
Marshall police issue Halloween advisory

Posted/updated on: October 29, 2021 at 12:45 pm
Marshall police issue Halloween advisoryMARSHALL — The Marshall Police Department is recommending trick-or-treat hours and offering safety tips for Halloween. The recommended hours are 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Officials say households that wish to distribute candy should turn the front porch lights on, and trick-or-treaters should only approach houses that have those lights on. Younger children should always be accompanied by an adult. Among the other safety tips: Wear well-fitting masks, costumes, and shoes; consider non-toxic makeup and decorative hats; and if your older children are going out without parental supervision, go over the ground rules first and set a curfew. Click here for more information.



