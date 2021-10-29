Today is Friday October 29, 2021
Center resident running for Congress

Posted/updated on: October 29, 2021 at 12:33 pm
Center resident running for CongressCENTER — There’s a new Republican candidate for U.S. Congress District 1, currently represented by Louie Gohmert of Tyler. In a news release, Aditya Atholi of Center says, “Only by giving people the ability to fix their own problems, can the country move forward.” Atholi’s resume includes a number of points. Among other things, he has been a roughneck and driller on oil rigs, written “for local audiences on Conservative solutions for today’s issues,” and even worked in Gohmert’s Washington office for a time. Governor Abbott recently signed revised legislative maps into law, but they still face court challenges.



