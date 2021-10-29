Phone lines down at Tyler Municipal Court and Water Business Office

Posted/updated on: October 29, 2021 at 11:16 am

TYLER — The City of Tyler Municipal Court and Tyler Water Business Office phone system is currently down. Officials say the City’s Information Technology Department is working closely with Cisco to resolve the issue. To speak with a representative, you may visit the lobby in person. Court: 813 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler, TX 75702, 7-4 p.m., or email municrt@tyler.texas.com. Water Business: 511 W. Locust, Tyler, TX 75702, 8-4 p.m. or email at watercustomerservicerequests@tylertexas.com. Court payments can be made online at this link, by mail at P. O. Box 895, Tyler, TX 75710, or in person at the physical location. Water payments can be made online at the above link, in person and at kiosk at the physical location, at fidelity locations, or byphone at (903) 531-1230.

Go Back