‘Eternals’ star Gemma Chan reveals what it’s like to play two characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Posted/updated on: October 29, 2021 at 11:00 am

Marvel Studios

﻿Gemma Chan﻿ is no stranger to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although she's set to star in the upcoming﻿ Eternals﻿﻿ movie, she first joined the MCU almost three years ago as the blue-skinned villain Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel.

Minn-Erva met her demise toward the end of the 2019 film, thus allowing Chan to take on the mantle of Sersi in Eternals, a hero who is almost the complete opposite of Minn-Erva.

"To be honest, I was as surprised as anyone else. I was not expected to be back," the 38-year-old told ScreenRant about returning to the MCU. "I obviously jumped at the chance...And you know what? This time I don't have to be painted blue, so I didn't have to do the 2:30am or 3am call times to be four hours sprayed with body paint. So, that was good."

﻿Eternals﻿, directed by﻿ Chloé Zhao and also starring Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Kit Harrington, arrives in theaters on November 5.

