Child killed by falling tree

Posted/updated on: October 28, 2021 at 5:21 pm

LINDALE — High winds in East Texas have taken a tragic toll, with an 11-year-old killed by a falling tree. According to a news release, around 3:30 Thursday afternoon, Smith County deputies were sent to a location on State Hwy 110 North regarding a medical assist call. A short time later, deputies and Precinct 5 Constable Jeff McClenny arrived on scene. Firefighters with the Lindale Fire Department and Paramedics with UT Health EMS were already on scene. Law enforcement personnel were notified that the boy was deceased on scene. It was discovered that the boy was riding a go-kart on the back part of the property when a tree fell over due to the high winds. The tree landed on the boy, killing him instantly. This is an active investigation and the name of the victim is being withheld at this time. More updates will be given when they are suitable for release, according to officials.

