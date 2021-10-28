Today is Thursday October 28, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Packers to be short-handed at receiver against Cardinals

Posted/updated on: October 28, 2021 at 5:32 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Dylan Buell/Getty Images

(PHOENIX) -- The Green Bay Packers will be short-handed at wide receiver when they take on the Arizona Cardinals tonight. 

Davante Adams and Allen Lazard will both miss the game after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week. Adams is vaccinated but tested positive. Lazard is unvaccinated and was deemed a close contact of Adams. 

Marquez Valdes-Scantling will also miss the game after the team did not activate him. He has missed the past four games with a hamstring injury. 

Adams ranks third in the NFL with 744 receiving yards and second in catches with 52. 

Packer defensive coordinate Joe Barry will also miss the game because of COVID-19 protocols. 

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design