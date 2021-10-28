County crews responding to downed trees

Posted/updated on: October 28, 2021 at 4:20 pm

TYLER — Smith County Road and Bridge crews were working feverishly Thursday afternoon to respond to calls of trees or tree limbs down in the roadways throughout the county, according to a news release. Smith County Engineer Frank Davis said starting at about 1 p.m., his department was getting calls nearly every five or 10 minutes about large limbs or entire trees covering roadways and his crews were responding to clear them as fast as they could. The entire County has been experiencing high winds, which also led Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks to urge residents to refrain from outdoor burning. Although the County is not under a burn ban, he said, “We are at high risk of wildfires.” On that note, our news partner KETK reported at least one large wildfire in East Texas Thursday afternoon, this one in Kilgore off Industrial Boulevard and Watson Road. Click here for additional information from Smith County.

