Today is Thursday October 28, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


County crews responding to downed trees

Posted/updated on: October 28, 2021 at 4:20 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


County crews responding to downed treesTYLER — Smith County Road and Bridge crews were working feverishly Thursday afternoon to respond to calls of trees or tree limbs down in the roadways throughout the county, according to a news release. Smith County Engineer Frank Davis said starting at about 1 p.m., his department was getting calls nearly every five or 10 minutes about large limbs or entire trees covering roadways and his crews were responding to clear them as fast as they could. The entire County has been experiencing high winds, which also led Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks to urge residents to refrain from outdoor burning. Although the County is not under a burn ban, he said, “We are at high risk of wildfires.” On that note, our news partner KETK reported at least one large wildfire in East Texas Thursday afternoon, this one in Kilgore off Industrial Boulevard and Watson Road. Click here for additional information from Smith County.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design