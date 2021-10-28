Today is Thursday October 28, 2021
Michelle Obama to appear on final season of ‘black-ish’; Taye Diggs, Ne-yo to host variety specials at The CW

Posted/updated on: October 28, 2021 at 3:01 pm
NAACP via Getty Images

The final season of black-ish has added a real-life icon to its lineup.

On Thursday, the show announced via social media that former First Lady Michelle Obama will be making a guest appearance on the eighth and final season of the ABC comedy. "#blackish is going all out for the final season! We are honored to have trailblazer @michelleobama join us as an upcoming guest star," reads the Instagram caption of a photo of Mrs. Obama with the black-ish cast. While details on Mrs. Obama's appearance are few, this isn't the first time she's appeared on a popular sitcom. The former First Lady also guest starred on the sixth-season finale of Parks and Recreation. The final season of black-ish is set for sometime in 2022.

In other news, The CW has tapped Taye Diggs and recording artists Ne-Yo and Eric Bellinger to headline two upcoming variety specials. The three will star in The Black Pack: We Three Kings and The Black Pack: Excellence, which will highlight Black performers. We Three Kings will premiere on November 29 and feature classic Christmas music, comedy and dance. It will also have appearances by Bre-Z, Tank, Sevyn Streeter and Jordin Sparks.  The Black Pack: Excellence will air sometime in 2022 and will commemorate the Juneteenth holiday with music, dance and guest stars. It will also include a tribute to original Rat Pack member Sammy Davis Jr.

Finally, Deadline has learned that Isaiah Mustafa has been added to the cast of Boy Kills World, a forthcoming action film set in a "dystopian fever dream reality." The film follows Bill Skarsgard as Boy, a deaf mute who's trained by a mysterious shaman and becomes "an instrument of death." A release date for Boy Kills World has yet to be announced.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

