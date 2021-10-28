Today is Thursday October 28, 2021
For Halloween, Netflix offering free ‘Tiger King’-inspired haircuts

Posted/updated on: October 28, 2021 at 3:01 pm
Netflix

If you're still trying to figure out what to do for Halloween and you really want to commit -- and you live in New York or LA -- you're in luck. 

Netflix is taking over mobile barber trucks in both cities on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to give patrons free Tiger King custom haircuts "based on signature looks from the show." 

So if you're looking for that perfect Joe Exotic mullet, or an 80s-era feathered 'do to match your Carole Baskin get-up, you're in luck.

Appointments can be made in advance at TigerKingExoticCuts.com -- but be warned, the site seems slammed already. 

Walk-up appointments will also be taken if there's availability on-site. 

Patrons can opt for The Joe, described as "the quintessential mullet"; "The Tease," the Baskin-inspired "long hair tease with flowered crown," or "The Tiger Tail," which is tiger-striped colored hair spray.

Tiger King 2 will drop on Netflix on November 17. If you need some style inspiration, the trailer was just released.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



